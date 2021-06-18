Using Cloudflare's Roughtime Service
Our service can be reached at
roughtime.cloudflare.com:2002. The domain
resolves to an IP address in our anycast IP
range. You
can use either IPv4 or IPv6.
Cloudflare-Roughtime is currently in beta. As such, our root public key may change in the future. We will keep this page up-to-date with the most current public key. You can also obtain it programmatically using DNS. For example:
$ dig TXT roughtime.cloudflare.com | grep -oP 'TXT\s"\K.*?(?=")'gD63hSj3ScS+wuOeGrubXlq35N1c5Lby/S+T7MNTjxo=