Time Services
Time Services
Using Cloudflare's Roughtime Service

Our service can be reached at roughtime.cloudflare.com:2002. The domain resolves to an IP address in our anycast IP range. You can use either IPv4 or IPv6.

Cloudflare-Roughtime is currently in beta. As such, our root public key may change in the future. We will keep this page up-to-date with the most current public key. You can also obtain it programmatically using DNS. For example:

$ dig TXT roughtime.cloudflare.com | grep -oP 'TXT\s"\K.*?(?=")'gD63hSj3ScS+wuOeGrubXlq35N1c5Lby/S+T7MNTjxo=