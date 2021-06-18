Using Cloudflare's Roughtime Service

Our service can be reached at roughtime.cloudflare.com:2002 . The domain resolves to an IP address in our anycast IP range External link icon Open external link. You can use either IPv4 or IPv6.

Cloudflare-Roughtime is currently in beta. As such, our root public key may change in the future. We will keep this page up-to-date with the most current public key. You can also obtain it programmatically using DNS. For example: