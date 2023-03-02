Understanding Cloudflare sales tax

To adhere to tax laws in Russia and certain US states, Cloudflare collects sales tax on sales of our services based on your billing address.

To avoid unwanted charges, ensure your billing address and payment method are accurate within your Cloudflare account.

​​ US State sales tax

In the US, sales tax requirements are computed based on the 9-digit postal code of the address on file for your Cloudflare account.

​​ Filing for US sales tax exemption

Cloudflare is required by law to maintain documentation of tax-exempt sales. If you or your company are exempt from paying sales tax, email [email protected] from an email address associated with your Cloudflare account and provide one of the following forms of tax-exempt documentation:

Resale certificate

Multi-state tax exemption certificate

State sales tax exemption certificate

Partial sales tax exemption certificate

After your exemption is validated, tax-exempt status is added to your Cloudflare account information. Cloudflare invoices do not contain sales tax for the duration your exemption is valid.

​​ Russian value-added tax (VAT)

Foreign e-services suppliers are required by law to collect taxes on the supply of e-services to Russian customers. Cloudflare customers with Russian billing addresses are charged a 20% flat tax rate based on their billing address on file.

Update your billing information External link icon Open external link with your Russian VAT ID to include it in your Cloudflare invoices.

​​ Singapore taxes

Cloudflare adds 7% sales tax for individuals and non-GST registered business customers within Singapore. GST-registered customers are required to self access GST. Refunds are not issued for taxed customers that were missing the GST Registration Number within their Cloudflare account.

Contact [email protected] with any questions.

​​ Taiwanese value-added tax (VAT)

Cloudflare collects VAT on all pay-as-you-go customers in Taiwan. The eGUI Invoice ID and eGUI Code are shown in the Cloudflare dashboard and are required to retrieve an invoice from the Taiwan government.

All NON-GST Registered Customers who are located in Canada are required by law to pay tax

All customers who are located in Malaysia are required to pay tax. This includes companies located or whose management is located in Malaysia. Non-Residents of Malaysia are exempt.

If there is no invoice, there is no VAT. VAT is calculated on the amount billed.

​​ South Africa (VAT)

All customers who are located in South Africa are required to pay tax. This includes companies located or whose management is located in South Africa. Non-Residents of South Africa are exempt.

If there is no invoice, there is no VAT. VAT is calculated on the amount billed.