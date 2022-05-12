Connect with Rust

Below is an example using the [paho.mqtt.rust)(https://github.com/eclipse/paho.mqtt.rust) create with the TOKEN authentication mode configured on a Broker.

The example below creates a simple subscriber, sends a message to the configured topic, and waits until the message is received before exiting.

Make sure to set the BROKER_URI (e.g. mqtts://YOUR-BROKER.YOUR-NAMESPACE.cloudflarepubsub.com ), BROKER_TOKEN (a valid auth token), and BROKER_TOPIC environmental variables before running the example program.