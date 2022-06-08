Connect with Python

Below is an example using the paho.mqtt.python External link icon Open external link package with the TOKEN authentication mode configured on a Broker.

The example below creates a simple subscriber, sends a message to the configured topic, and waits until the message is received before exiting.

Make sure to set environmental variables for the following before running the example:

BROKER_FQDN - e.g. YOUR-BROKER.YOUR-NAMESPACE.cloudflarepubsub.com without the port or mqtts:// scheme

- e.g. without the port or scheme BROKER_TOKEN (a valid auth token)

(a valid auth token) BROKER_TOPIC - e.g. test/topic or hello/world

The example below uses Python 3.8, but should run on Python 3.6 and above.

pip3 install paho-mqtt

Create a file called pubsub.py with the following content, and use python3 pubsub.py to run the example: