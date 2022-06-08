Cloudflare Docs
Pub-Sub
PubSub
    Connect with Python

    Below is an example using the paho.mqtt.python package with the TOKEN authentication mode configured on a Broker.

    The example below creates a simple subscriber, sends a message to the configured topic, and waits until the message is received before exiting.

    Make sure to set environmental variables for the following before running the example:

    • BROKER_FQDN - e.g. YOUR-BROKER.YOUR-NAMESPACE.cloudflarepubsub.com without the port or mqtts:// scheme
    • BROKER_TOKEN (a valid auth token)
    • BROKER_TOPIC - e.g. test/topic or hello/world

    The example below uses Python 3.8, but should run on Python 3.6 and above.

    # Ensure you have paho-mqtt installed
    pip3 install paho-mqtt

    Create a file called pubsub.py with the following content, and use python3 pubsub.py to run the example:

    # Install the library via: pip install paho-mqtt

    

    import os
    import paho.mqtt.client as mqtt
    import sys
    

    

    # Making sure all environment variables are set

    def check_env(env):
        if env is None:
            sys.exit("BROKER_FQDN, BROKER_TOKEN and BROKER_TOPIC must be set.")
        return env
    

    

    # The callback for when the client receives a CONNACK response from the server.

    def on_connect(ctx, userdata, flags, rc, properties):
        print("connected to {}".format(ctx._host))
        ctx.subscribe(topic)
        client.publish(topic, "Hello from Python and Pub/Sub!")
    

    

    # The callback for when a PUBLISH message is received from the server.

    def on_message(ctx, userdata, msg):
        print("{}: {}".format(msg.topic, msg.payload))
        # Good-Bye
        client.disconnect()
    

    

    # Specify MQTT broker FQDN: <broker name>.<namespace>.cloudflarepubsub.com
    fqdn = check_env(os.environ.get("BROKER_FQDN"))

    

    # Any username and your token from the /brokers/YOUR_BROKER/credentials endpoint

    # The token should be the base64-encoded JWT issued by the Pub/Sub API
    username = "anything"
    password = check_env(os.environ.get("BROKER_TOKEN")).strip("\"")

    

    # Specify a topic name to subscribe to and publish on
    topic = check_env(os.environ.get("BROKER_TOPIC"))

    

    # Create the MQTT client
    client = mqtt.Client(client_id="", protocol=mqtt.MQTTv5)

    

    # Set username & password
    client.username_pw_set(username, password)

    

    # Enable TLS
    client.tls_set()

    

    # Connect to your broker and register callback functions
    client.connect(fqdn, 8883)
    client.on_connect = on_connect
    client.on_message = on_message
    

    # Wait until we have received our message
    client.loop_forever()