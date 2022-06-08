Connect with Python
Below is an example using the paho.mqtt.python package with the TOKEN authentication mode configured on a Broker.
The example below creates a simple subscriber, sends a message to the configured topic, and waits until the message is received before exiting.
Make sure to set environmental variables for the following before running the example:
BROKER_FQDN- e.g.
YOUR-BROKER.YOUR-NAMESPACE.cloudflarepubsub.comwithout the port or
mqtts://scheme
BROKER_TOKEN(a valid auth token)
BROKER_TOPIC- e.g.
test/topicor
hello/world
The example below uses Python 3.8, but should run on Python 3.6 and above.
# Ensure you have paho-mqtt installedpip3 install paho-mqtt
Create a file called
pubsub.py with the following content, and use
python3 pubsub.py to run the example:
# Install the library via: pip install paho-mqtt
import osimport paho.mqtt.client as mqttimport sys
# Making sure all environment variables are set
def check_env(env): if env is None: sys.exit("BROKER_FQDN, BROKER_TOKEN and BROKER_TOPIC must be set.") return env
# The callback for when the client receives a CONNACK response from the server.
def on_connect(ctx, userdata, flags, rc, properties): print("connected to {}".format(ctx._host)) ctx.subscribe(topic) client.publish(topic, "Hello from Python and Pub/Sub!")
# The callback for when a PUBLISH message is received from the server.
def on_message(ctx, userdata, msg): print("{}: {}".format(msg.topic, msg.payload)) # Good-Bye client.disconnect()
# Specify MQTT broker FQDN: <broker name>.<namespace>.cloudflarepubsub.comfqdn = check_env(os.environ.get("BROKER_FQDN"))
# Any username and your token from the /brokers/YOUR_BROKER/credentials endpoint
# The token should be the base64-encoded JWT issued by the Pub/Sub APIusername = "anything"password = check_env(os.environ.get("BROKER_TOKEN")).strip("\"")
# Specify a topic name to subscribe to and publish ontopic = check_env(os.environ.get("BROKER_TOPIC"))
# Create the MQTT clientclient = mqtt.Client(client_id="", protocol=mqtt.MQTTv5)
# Set username & passwordclient.username_pw_set(username, password)
# Enable TLSclient.tls_set()
# Connect to your broker and register callback functionsclient.connect(fqdn, 8883)client.on_connect = on_connectclient.on_message = on_message
# Wait until we have received our messageclient.loop_forever()