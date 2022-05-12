Cloudflare Docs
Pub-Sub
PubSub
    Connect with JavaScript

    Below is an example using MQTT.js with the TOKEN authentication mode configured on a broker.

    Make sure to set the BROKER_URI (e.g. mqtts://YOUR-BROKER.YOUR-NAMESPACE.cloudflarepubsub.com), BROKER_TOKEN (a valid auth token), and BROKER_TOPIC environmental variables before running the example program.

    # install MQTT.js
    npm install mqtt --save
    

    const mqtt = require('mqtt')
     
    // Specify MQTT broker hostname: "mqtts://<broker name>.<namespace>.cloudflarepubsub.com"

    const uri = check_env(process.env.BROKER_URI);
     
    // Any username and your JWT

    const username = 'anything'

    const password = check_env(process.env.BROKER_TOKEN);
     
    // Specify a topic name

    let topic = check_env(process.env.BROKER_TOPIC);
     
    // Configure and create the MQTT client

    const client  = mqtt.connect(uri, {
        protocolVersion: 5,
        clean: true,
        clientId: '',
        username,
        password,

    })
     
    // Connect to your broker
    client.on('connect', function () {
        // Subscribe to a topic
        client.subscribe(topic, function (err) {
            if (!err) {
                // Publish a message!
                client.publish(topic, 'My first MQTT message');
            }
        })

    })
     
    // Start waiting for messages
    client.on('message', async function (topic, message) {
        console.log(message.toString());
     
        // Good-Bye
        client.end();

    })
     
    // Return variable or throw error

    function check_env(env) {
        if (!env) {
            throw 'BROKER_URI, BROKER_TOKEN and BROKER_TOPIC must be set.';
        }
     
        return env;

    }