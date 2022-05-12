Connect with JavaScript
Below is an example using MQTT.js with the TOKEN authentication mode configured on a broker.
Make sure to set the
BROKER_URI (e.g.
mqtts://YOUR-BROKER.YOUR-NAMESPACE.cloudflarepubsub.com),
BROKER_TOKEN (a valid auth token), and
BROKER_TOPIC environmental variables before running the example program.
# install MQTT.jsnpm install mqtt --save
const mqtt = require('mqtt') // Specify MQTT broker hostname: "mqtts://<broker name>.<namespace>.cloudflarepubsub.com"
const uri = check_env(process.env.BROKER_URI); // Any username and your JWT
const username = 'anything'
const password = check_env(process.env.BROKER_TOKEN); // Specify a topic name
let topic = check_env(process.env.BROKER_TOPIC); // Configure and create the MQTT client
const client = mqtt.connect(uri, { protocolVersion: 5, clean: true, clientId: '', username, password,
}) // Connect to your brokerclient.on('connect', function () { // Subscribe to a topic client.subscribe(topic, function (err) { if (!err) { // Publish a message! client.publish(topic, 'My first MQTT message'); } })
}) // Start waiting for messagesclient.on('message', async function (topic, message) { console.log(message.toString()); // Good-Bye client.end();
}) // Return variable or throw error
function check_env(env) { if (!env) { throw 'BROKER_URI, BROKER_TOKEN and BROKER_TOPIC must be set.'; } return env;
}