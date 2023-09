Edit a Notification

You can edit existing Notifications via the Cloudflare dashboard.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Notifications. Select Edit on the Notification you want to modify. Make changes as needed and select Save.

The browser will navigate back to the list of Notifications.

You can also disable and/or delete Notifications. To disable a Notification, select the Enabled toggle. To delete it, select Delete.