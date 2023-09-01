Configure PagerDuty

This feature is only available if your account has at least one zone on a Business or higher plan. For more information, refer to our plans page External link icon Open external link .

Cloudflare’s Notification service supports routing notifications to PagerDuty. By sending notifications to PagerDuty you can leverage the same service definitions and escalation paths that you would for other third-party services that you connect to PagerDuty.

When a configuration you previously set up triggers a notification for PagerDuty, Cloudflare will send the notification to PagerDuty on your behalf. All the PagerDuty services set for the notification will receive the notification. PagerDuty will follow the service’s configuration to handle the notification appropriately. Actions like de-duping and rate limiting depend on the notification type.

To use PagerDuty as a connected service, you must sign up for a PagerDuty account External link icon Open external link . According to PagerDuty, you need an account with the following permissions to add a connected service: User, Admin, Manager, Global Admin, or Account Owner.

​​ Connect PagerDuty to a Cloudflare account

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Notifications > Destinations. In the Connected notification services card, select Connect. Log in to your PagerDuty account to connect it to your Cloudflare account. Choose the services you want to use and select Connect. The browser will navigate back to your Cloudflare dashboard. Select Continue.

Your new connected PagerDuty will appear in the Connected notification services card.