Create a Notification

Cloudflare Notifications is available in your Cloudflare dashboard.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Notifications. Select Add. On the notification you want to create, choose Select. Give the Notification a name to identify it. Add a way to be notified, like an email address. Professional and Business plans will have access to other options such as configuring PagerDuty or accessing webhooks. (Optional) Specify any additional options for the Notification, if required. For example, some notifications require that you select one or more domains or services. Select Create.

The browser will navigate back to the list of Notifications, where the new Notification will appear as Enabled.

The list of notifications available depends on the type of account you have. Refer to Available Notifications to learn more about what each Notification does and what do to when receiving one.

Professional plans or higher can configure PagerDuty to receive notifications about their Cloudflare account. If you do not have a PagerDuty account, learn how to link your Cloudflare account to PagerDuty.

​​ Webhooks to external services

There are a variety of services you can connect to Cloudflare using webhooks to receive Notifications from your Cloudflare account. Learn how to link some of the most popular services to your Cloudflare account.

​​ Test your notifications

To test a notification, either to verify that notifications will be sent to the correct location or to view which details are available, select Test on any enabled notification.

This action sends a notification with fake data.