Routers
This section covers everything you need to send your router’s NetFlow or sFlow data to Cloudflare’s network.
- Supported routers: A list of open source, NetFlow, and sFlow routers.
- Recommended sampling rates: The best sampling rate recommendations for your network’s traffic volume.
- NetFlow/IPFIX configuration: A step-by-step configuration guide for exporting NetFlow or IPFIX data to Cloudflare’s network.
- sFlow configuration: A step-by-step configuration guide for exporting sFlow data to Cloudflare’s network.