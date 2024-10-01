Connect your Git provider to Pages

Get started with Cloudflare Pages and deploy your first website to the Pages platform through Git integration.

Pages offers support for GitHub ↗ and GitLab ↗. To create your first Pages project:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select Create application > Pages > Connect to Git.

You will be prompted to sign in with your preferred Git provider. This allows Cloudflare Pages to deploy your projects, and update your PRs with preview deployments.

Note Signing in with GitLab will grant Pages access to all repositories on your account. Additionally, if you are a part of a multi-user Cloudflare account, and you sign in with GitLab, other members will also have the ability to deploy your repositories to Pages. If you are using GitLab, you must have the Maintainer role or higher on the repository to successfully deploy with Cloudflare Pages.

Select your GitHub repository

You can select a GitHub project from your personal account or an organization you have given Pages access to. This allows you to choose a GitHub repository to deploy using Pages. Both private and public repositories are supported.

Select your GitLab repository

If using GitLab, you can select a project from your personal account or from a GitLab group you belong to. This allows you to choose a GitLab repository to deploy using Pages. Both private and public repositories are supported.