Connect your Git provider to Pages
Get started with Cloudflare Pages and deploy your first website to the Pages platform through Git integration.
Pages offers support for GitHub ↗ and GitLab ↗. To create your first Pages project:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select Create application > Pages > Connect to Git.
You will be prompted to sign in with your preferred Git provider. This allows Cloudflare Pages to deploy your projects, and update your PRs with preview deployments.
You can select a GitHub project from your personal account or an organization you have given Pages access to. This allows you to choose a GitHub repository to deploy using Pages. Both private and public repositories are supported.
If using GitLab, you can select a project from your personal account or from a GitLab group you belong to. This allows you to choose a GitLab repository to deploy using Pages. Both private and public repositories are supported.