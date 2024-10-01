Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Search
Products
Learning
Status
Support
Log in
GitHub
X
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Build a personal website (Learning Paths)
Overview
Cloudflare account setup
Create an account
Verify email address
Add a domain
Overview
Add a domain
Update your nameservers
Minimize downtime
Connect Git and Pages
Overview
Connect your Git provider to Pages
Configure your deployment
Manage your site
Website themes
Overview
Products
Learning
Status
Support
Log in
GitHub
X
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Products
…
Learning Paths
Build a personal website
Connect Git and Pages
Connect Git and Pages
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will:
Connect your Git provider to Pages
Configure the deployment for your site
Learn how to manage your site
Was this helpful?
Yes
No
What did you like?
Accurate
Easy to understand
Solved my problem
Helped me decide to use the product
Other
What went wrong?
Hard to understand
Incorrect information
Missing the information
Other
Thank you for helping improve Cloudflare's documentation!
Cloudflare Dashboard
Discord
Community
Learning Center
Support Portal
Cookie Settings