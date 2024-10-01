Create an account

To create a Cloudflare account:

Go to the Sign up page ↗ . Enter your Email and Password. Select Create Account.

Once you create your account, Cloudflare will automatically send an email to your address to verify that email address.

Best practices

If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as cloudflare@example.com .

This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.