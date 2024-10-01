Add a domain
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
Select Add a domain.
Enter your website's apex domain (for example,
example.com), choose how you would like to add your DNS records, and select Continue.
Select a plan ↗.
Make sure we have all of your DNS records.
Cloudflare can automatically scan for common records and add them to the DNS zone for you, or you can add records manually. These records show up under your domain on the DNS > Records page of the dashboard.
Since this scan is not guaranteed to find all existing DNS records, you need to review your records, paying special attention to the following record types:
If you find any missing records, manually add those records.
Depending on your site setup, you may want to adjust the proxy status for certain
A,
AAAA, or
CNAMErecords.
Select Continue.
