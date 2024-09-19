 Skip to content
Monitor the Auditor

Cloudflare’s Key Transparency Auditor validates Log audit proofs and provides a signature for them. The Log can then distribute these signatures to its end-users, and provides users with confidence that keys have not been tampered with.

In order to verify our work, you can use Plexi, a CLI tool that allows anyone to perform proof verification locally via a public API.

Features

  • Verify authenticity of a signature, to confirm it has been signed by a given public key
  • Verify the validity of facebook/akd proofs
  • List Logs an Auditor monitors

Installation

EnvironmentCLI Command
Cargo (Rust 1.76+)cargo install plexi

Usage

Use the --help option for more details about the commands and their options.

Terminal window
plexi [OPTIONS] <COMMAND>

Configure your auditor remote

plexi does not come with a default remote auditor, and you will need to choose your own.

You can do so either by passing --remote-url=<REMOTE> or setting the PLEXI_REMOTE_URL environment variable.

A common remote is provided below:

NameRemote
Cloudflarehttps://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com

If you have deployed your own auditor, you can add a remote by filing a GitHub issue.

List monitored Logs

An auditor monitors multiple Logs at once. To discover which Logs an auditor is monitoring, run the following:

Terminal window
plexi ls --remote-url 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com'
whatsapp.key-transparency.v1

Audit a signature

The Key Transparency Auditor vouches for Log validity by ensuring epoch uniqueness and verifying the associated proof.

plexi audit provides information about a given epoch and its validity. It can perform a local audit to confirm the auditor behaviour.

For instance, to verify WhatsApp Log auditted by Cloudflare Auditor, run the following:

Terminal window
> plexi audit --remote-url 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com' --namespace 'whatsapp.key-transparency.v1' --long
Namespace: whatsapp.key-transparency.v1
Ciphersuite: ed25519(protobuf)
Timestamp: 2024-09-19T09:59:44Z
Epoch height: 476847
Epoch digest: 9d217c91dc629d16a3b1379e8fd7c949c27b1b6038259e3918bd0da3cd6c34d1
Signature: e4c83e3091ba8764752120bd7a726a28759d25a01f39d07131d6ba66a913d58d8f0f48f63bc7e037cc5ddd81dc76acc847dbf8d02b2f55251e6f2b1f00191902
Verification: success
