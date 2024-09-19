Monitor the Auditor
Cloudflare’s Key Transparency Auditor validates Log audit proofs and provides a signature for them. The Log can then distribute these signatures to its end-users, and provides users with confidence that keys have not been tampered with.
In order to verify our work, you can use Plexi ↗, a CLI tool that allows anyone to perform proof verification locally via a public API.
- Verify authenticity of a signature, to confirm it has been signed by a given public key
- Verify the validity of facebook/akd ↗ proofs
- List Logs an Auditor monitors
|Environment
|CLI Command
|Cargo ↗ (Rust 1.76+)
cargo install plexi
Use the
--help option for more details about the commands and their options.
plexi does not come with a default remote auditor, and you will need to choose your own.
You can do so either by passing
--remote-url=<REMOTE> or setting the
PLEXI_REMOTE_URL environment variable.
A common remote is provided below:
|Name
|Remote
|Cloudflare
https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com
If you have deployed your own auditor, you can add a remote by filing a GitHub issue ↗.
An auditor monitors multiple Logs at once. To discover which Logs an auditor is monitoring, run the following:
The Key Transparency Auditor vouches for Log validity by ensuring epoch uniqueness and verifying the associated proof.
plexi audit provides information about a given epoch and its validity. It can perform a local audit to confirm the auditor behaviour.
For instance, to verify WhatsApp Log auditted by Cloudflare Auditor, run the following: