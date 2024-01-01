 Skip to content
Epochs

Get an epoch

Terminal window
curl 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com/namespaces/{namespace}/audits/1'
{
  "namespace": "your.new.log.com",
  "timestamp": 1717084639921,
  "epoch": 1,
  "digest": "1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111",
  "signature": "f6a51443bb6703813b330959d9d97471bc06464142165e59733fa102a18b052782a5307d59c31b8b13c1af7dfff6f6e7bf44e880d44e26e96c50a72f72a30c07"
}

Publish a new epoch

Refer to the example below to publish a new epoch by requesting its signature.

This API is authenticated via mTLS, so that only a Log owner can publish new epochs.

Terminal window
curl 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com/namespaces/{namespace}/audits' \
      --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
      --data '{"epoch": 1, "digest": "1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111"}'
{
  "namespace": "your.new.log.com",
  "timestamp": 1717084639921,
  "epoch": 1,
  "digest": "1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111",
  "signature": "f6a51443bb6703813b330959d9d97471bc06464142165e59733fa102a18b052782a5307d59c31b8b13c1af7dfff6f6e7bf44e880d44e26e96c50a72f72a30c07",
  "key_id": 74,
}

Constraints

  • If root is defined for the namespace, the first epoch must match it (number and digest).
  • Epochs must be increasing. Second epoch is 2, third is 3, etc.
  • Epochs must have a unique digest or it will be rejected.
  • Epochs cannot be republished.
  • Digest must be a 32 byte string hex encoded (length 64).

If a namespace is disabled, you receive the following error:

HTTP 400 Bad Request
Namespace is disabled and read-only.
