Refer to the example below to publish a new epoch by requesting its signature.
This API is authenticated via mTLS ↗, so that only a Log owner can publish new epochs.
- If
root is defined for the namespace, the first epoch must match it (number and digest).
- Epochs must be increasing. Second epoch is 2, third is 3, etc.
- Epochs must have a unique digest or it will be rejected.
- Epochs cannot be republished.
- Digest must be a 32 byte string hex encoded (length 64).
If a namespace is disabled, you receive the following error: