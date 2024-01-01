Get an epoch

Terminal window curl 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com/namespaces/{namespace}/audits/1' { "namespace" : "your.new.log.com", "timestamp" : 1717084639921, "epoch" : 1, "digest" : "1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111", "signature" : "f6a51443bb6703813b330959d9d97471bc06464142165e59733fa102a18b052782a5307d59c31b8b13c1af7dfff6f6e7bf44e880d44e26e96c50a72f72a30c07" }

Publish a new epoch

Refer to the example below to publish a new epoch by requesting its signature.

This API is authenticated via mTLS ↗, so that only a Log owner can publish new epochs.

Terminal window curl 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com/namespaces/{namespace}/audits' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{"epoch": 1, "digest": "1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111"}' { "namespace" : "your.new.log.com", "timestamp" : 1717084639921, "epoch" : 1, "digest" : "1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111", "signature" : "f6a51443bb6703813b330959d9d97471bc06464142165e59733fa102a18b052782a5307d59c31b8b13c1af7dfff6f6e7bf44e880d44e26e96c50a72f72a30c07", "key_id" : 74, }

Constraints

If root is defined for the namespace, the first epoch must match it (number and digest).

Epochs must be increasing. Second epoch is 2, third is 3, etc.

Epochs must have a unique digest or it will be rejected.

Epochs cannot be republished.

Digest must be a 32 byte string hex encoded (length 64).

If a namespace is disabled, you receive the following error: