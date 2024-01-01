 Skip to content
Namespaces

The Cloudflare Key Transparency API is organized in namespaces, each one representing a Log monitored by Cloudflare Auditor. If you want to register a namespace, contact us.

Create a namespace

The following fields are required when making a POST request:

The log_directory field is optional. If set, Cloudflare will use it to fetch audit proofs and validate them.

This API is authenticated via mTLS.

curl 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com/namespaces' \
          --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
          --data '{
   "name": "your.new.log.com",
   "root": "1/1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111",
   "log_directory": "https://your.new.log.com/path/to/proofs",
  "signature_version": 1
  }'
{
  "name": "your.new.log.com",
  "log_directory": "https://your.new.log.com/path/to/proofs",
  "root": "1/1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111",
  "status": "Initialization",
  "reports_uri": "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/reports",
  "audits_uri": "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/audits",
  "signature_version": 1
}

After publishing the first epoch, status will show Online. Possible statuses include:

  • Online
  • Initialization
  • Disabled

List all namespaces

Refer to the example below to get information about all public namespaces.

curl 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com/namespaces'
{
   "namespaces": [
       { "name": "your.new.log.com", "root": "1/abc", "reports_uri": "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/reports", "audits_uri": "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/audits", "log_directory": "https://your.new.log.com/path/to/proofs", "status": "online" },
       { "name": "my.new.log.com", "reports_uri": "/namespaces/meta-bt-2024/reports", "audits_uri": "/namespaces/meta-bt-2024/audits", "status": "initialization" }
   ]
}

Disable a namespace

If a log state has been corrupted, lost, or needs to be sharded to be maintainable, the Auditor allows the Log operator to mark a namespace as Disabled.

This API is authenticated via mTLS.

curl -X PATCH 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com/namespaces/{namespace}' \
          -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
          -d '{
   "status": "Disabled"
  }'
{
  "name": "your.new.log.com",
  "log_directory": "https://your.new.log.com/path/to/proofs",
  "root": "1/1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111",
  "status": "Disabled",
  "reports_uri": "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/reports",
  "audits_uri": "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/audits",
  "signature_version": 1
}
