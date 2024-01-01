The Cloudflare Key Transparency API is organized in namespaces, each one representing a Log monitored by Cloudflare Auditor. If you want to register a namespace, contact us.
The following fields are required when making a
POST request:
-
name
-
public
-
root
-
signature_version:
The
log_directory field is optional. If set, Cloudflare will use it to fetch audit proofs and validate them.
This API is authenticated via mTLS ↗.
After publishing the first epoch,
status will show
Online. Possible statuses include:
-
Online
-
Initialization
-
Disabled
Refer to the example below to get information about all public namespaces.
If a log state has been corrupted, lost, or needs to be sharded to be maintainable, the Auditor allows the Log operator to mark a namespace as
Disabled.
