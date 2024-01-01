The Cloudflare Key Transparency API is organized in namespaces, each one representing a Log monitored by Cloudflare Auditor. If you want to register a namespace, contact us.

Create a namespace

The following fields are required when making a POST request:

name

public

root

signature_version : 0x0001 for Protobuf serialisation ↗ Ed25519 signature from the Auditor 0x0002 for bincode serialisation ↗ E25519 serialisation by the Auditor

:

The log_directory field is optional. If set, Cloudflare will use it to fetch audit proofs and validate them.

This API is authenticated via mTLS ↗.

Terminal window curl 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com/namespaces' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "name": "your.new.log.com", "root": "1/1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111", "log_directory": "https://your.new.log.com/path/to/proofs", "signature_version": 1 }' { "name" : "your.new.log.com", "log_directory" : "https://your.new.log.com/path/to/proofs", "root" : "1/1111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111", "status" : "Initialization", "reports_uri" : "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/reports", "audits_uri" : "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/audits", "signature_version" : 1 }

After publishing the first epoch, status will show Online . Possible statuses include:

Online

Initialization

Disabled

List all namespaces

Refer to the example below to get information about all public namespaces.

Terminal window curl 'https://plexi.key-transparency.cloudflare.com/namespaces' { "namespaces" : [ { "name" : "your.new.log.com", "root": "1/abc", "reports_uri": "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/reports", "audits_uri": "/namespaces/your.new.log.com/audits", "log_directory": "https://your.new.log.com/path/to/proofs", "status": "online" }, { "name" : "my.new.log.com", "reports_uri": "/namespaces/meta-bt-2024/reports", "audits_uri": "/namespaces/meta-bt-2024/audits", "status": "initialization" } ] }

Disable a namespace

If a log state has been corrupted, lost, or needs to be sharded to be maintainable, the Auditor allows the Log operator to mark a namespace as Disabled .

