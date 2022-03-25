Notification History

Notification History is a log of notifications that have been sent to your account via the Notifications service. Information contained in Notification History includes the notification itself, when the notification was sent, and who the notification was sent to.

​​ How to access Notification History

Currently, customers can access Notification History via the Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link . Using GET , customers can retrieve a list of history records for notifications sent to an account. The records are displayed for the last 30 or 90 days, based on type of plan.

The syntax is as follows:

GET accounts/:identifier/alerting/v3/history

Example:

Notification History is available to all plans. The amount of history clients have access to depends on the the type of plan:

Free, Pro and Business : History from the past 30 days.

: History from the past 30 days. Enterprise: History from the past 90 days.