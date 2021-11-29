Create a Notification

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Notifications. Click Add. Click Select on the Notification you want to enable. The list of Notifications available depends on the type of account you have . Give the Notification a name to identify it. Add a way to be notified, like an email address. Professional and Business plans will have access to other options such as configuring PagerDuty or accessing webhooks. (Optional) Specify any additional options for the Notification, if required. For example, some notifications require that you select one or more domains or services. Click Create.

The browser will navigate back to the list of Notifications, where the new Notification will appear as Enabled.

Professional plans or higher can configure PagerDuty to receive notifications about their Cloudflare account. If you do not have a PagerDuty account, learn how to link your Cloudflare account to PagerDuty.

​ Webhooks to external services

There are a variety of services you can connect to Cloudflare using webhooks to receive Notifications from your Cloudflare account. Learn how to link some of the most popular services to your Cloudflare account.