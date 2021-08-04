Edit a Notification

Sign in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Click Notifications on the upper right corner. Click Edit on the Notification you want to modify. Make changes as needed and click Save.

This will take you back to your list of Notifications.

Note You can also disable and/or delete Notifications. To disable a notification, click the Enabled toggle. To delete it, click Delete.

​ Edit a PagerDuty connected service

You can only disconnect PagerDuty services.

Sign in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Notifications. Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard. In the Connected notification services card, click View on the PagerDuty service you want to disconnect. Click Disconnect. Select Confirm.

​ Edit webhooks

You can only edit the name of webhooks and/or delete them.

Sign in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Notifications. Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard. In the Webhooks card, click Edit on the webhook you want to edit. Change the webhook name as you see fit and click Save.