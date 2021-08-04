Edit a Notification
- Sign in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Click Notifications on the upper right corner.
- Click Edit on the Notification you want to modify.
- Make changes as needed and click Save.
This will take you back to your list of Notifications.
Edit a PagerDuty connected service
You can only disconnect PagerDuty services.
- Sign in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Go to Notifications.
- Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard.
- In the Connected notification services card, click View on the PagerDuty service you want to disconnect.
- Click Disconnect.
- Select Confirm.
Edit webhooks
You can only edit the name of webhooks and/or delete them.
- Sign in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Go to Notifications.
- Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard.
- In the Webhooks card, click Edit on the webhook you want to edit.
- Change the webhook name as you see fit and click Save.