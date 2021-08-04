Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Edit a Notification

  1. Sign in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Click Notifications on the upper right corner.
  3. Click Edit on the Notification you want to modify.
  4. Make changes as needed and click Save.

This will take you back to your list of Notifications.

Edit a PagerDuty connected service

You can only disconnect PagerDuty services.

  1. Sign in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Go to Notifications.
  3. Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard.
  4. In the Connected notification services card, click View on the PagerDuty service you want to disconnect.
  5. Click Disconnect.
  6. Select Confirm.

Edit webhooks

You can only edit the name of webhooks and/or delete them.

  1. Sign in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Go to Notifications.
  3. Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard.
  4. In the Webhooks card, click Edit on the webhook you want to edit.
  5. Change the webhook name as you see fit and click Save.