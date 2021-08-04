Create a Notification

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account / domain. Go to Notifications. Click Add. Click Select on the Notification you want to enable. The list of Notifications available depends on the type of account you have . Give the Notification a name to identify it. Add a way to be notified, like an email address. Professional and Business plans will have access to other options such as configuring PagerDuty or accessing webhooks. Click Create.

This will take you back to your list of Notifications, where the new Notification will appear as Enabled.

Professional plans or higher can configure PagerDuty to receive notifications about their Cloudflare account. If you do not have a PagerDuty account, see how to create an account External link icon Open external link in PagerDuty's documentation.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account / domain. Go to Notifications. Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard. In the Connected notification services card, click Connect. Log in to your PagerDuty account to connect it to your Cloudflare account. Select the services you want to use and click Connect. The browser will navigate back to your Cloudflare dashboard. Click Continue.

Your new connected PagerDuty will appear in the Connected notification services card.

​ Webhooks to external services

There are a variety of services you can connect to Cloudflare using webhooks to receive Notifications from your Cloudflare account. Here are some of the most popular services you can connect to your Cloudflare account:

After configuring the external service you want to connect to, set up webhooks in your Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account / domain. Go to Notifications. Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard. In the Webhooks card, click Create. Give your webhook a name so you can identify it later. In the URL field, enter the URL of the third-party service you set up above and want to connect to your Cloudflare account. If needed, insert the Secret. Secrets are how webhooks are encrypted and vary according to the service you are connecting to Cloudflare. Click Save and Test to finish setting up your webhook.

The new webhook will appear in the Webhooks card.