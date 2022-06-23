Update billing information

To avoid potential disruptions in your Cloudflare services, make sure your billing information is current and accurate. It is also important to understand how Cloudflare plans and add-ons are priced External link icon Open external link .

If Cloudflare is unable to process your payment, review Troubleshooting failed payments External link icon Open external link .

​​ Access payment methods

To access your current payment methods (primary and backup):

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link Select Manage account > Billing. Select Payment Info.

A primary payment method is required to process payment for Cloudflare products and services. We value your confidentiality and privacy - Cloudflare does not have access to your bank, credit card, pin, or PayPal account password details. Customers in the Enterprise plan External link icon Open external link have additional payment options such as wire and ACH as well as yearly or quarterly billing.

To add or update your primary payment method,

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . On the left sidebar, select Manage account > Billing. Select Payment Info. If there is no payment method on file, the Payment Method dialog opens automatically. Otherwise, select Manage next to your current payment method and the Payment Method dialog opens. Enter the required information based on the payment options below: If paying by credit card: Enter all the information required under the Credit Card Details form. To add your business information to your invoice, include your Company and VAT/GST Number , if applicable.

If paying by PayPal (will charge your credit card if you do not have enough funds in your Paypal account): Select the Paypal logo on the upper right. Follow the online instructions until PayPal returns you to Cloudflare Payment Method dialog where you can continue with your set-up. Verify that your PayPal username now appears next to the PayPal logo . Add your account contact information as well as Company and VAT/GST Number , if applicable.



Because some countries charge tax goods and services on personal accounts, you may be asked to indicate whether your Cloudflare account is personal or business to determine tax eligibility.

Review the payment method and contact information to ensure it is accurate. To finish, select Confirm.

Ensure your new payment method now appears in the Payment Method section.

​​ Add a backup payment method

A backup payment method is used if the primary payment method fails. To add a backup payment method:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . On the left sidebar, select Manage account > Billing. Select Payment Info. In the Payment Method card, select Manage. In the Backup card, select Add to enter a backup payment method. Enter the required information based on your preferred payment method (credit card or PayPal) and select Confirm. If you would like to make the backup payment method the primary method, select Make primary payment method in the Backup card.

​​ Delete your current payment method

Before removing your payment method from file, you must cancel all Cloudflare paid services. If you currently subscribe to any add-on services External link icon Open external link , Cloudflare must always have a payment method on file. If you need to remove a payment method, then you must enter a new one to replace it. Otherwise, you will see an error. You also cannot delete your payment method if a payment fails or if there is an outstanding balance. Until we process payment, you can only add or edit your payment method.

To delete your current payment method:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . On the left sidebar, select Manage account > Billing. Select Payment Info. In the Payment Method card, select Manage. Next to your current payment method, select Delete. Select Confirm to finish.

The billing address is associated with your payment method and is used to calculate your sales tax. If you need to update your billing address, you must also enter you payment method. The process for updating your billing address depends on the payment method.

If paying by credit card:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . On the left sidebar, select Manage account > Billing. Select Edit in the Billing Address card and input your information. Review the suggested address in the pop-up window. If the information is correct, select Confirm.