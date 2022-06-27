Cancel Cloudflare subscriptions

Cancellations are not processed until the end of the billing period, so you can continue using the add-on or subscription until the new billing period begins. To avoid unwanted charges, start the cancellation process before the end of your billing period.

​​ Step 1: Disable the Cloudflare subscription

To disable a subscription:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Select the feature you want to disable under Active Subscriptions (Free or Pro customers) or Plan Extensions (Enterprise customers). Follow the instructions to disable the feature. Each feature has a different process which could include toggling a switch, clicking a button, or choosing Disable from a drop-down list.

​​ Step 2: Cancel the subscription in your billing profile

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Manage account > Billing. Select Subscriptions. Find the subscription you want to disable and select Cancel. You will be asked to share feedback with us. Choose all that apply. Select Confirm to finish.

To alter your plan, select Change under Active Subscriptions and choose a new plan type. If you would like to cancel your paid plan, select Free.