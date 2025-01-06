Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Specials 100678 Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100679
Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100680 Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100681 Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100682 Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100683 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100684
Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100685 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100686 Seeyon - Remote Code Execution Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100687
WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100688 ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100689
Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100690 Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100691 Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100692 CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100693 Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100694 Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100695 MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100696 Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100697
Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733
Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100698 Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713 Log Block New Detection Cloudflare Specials 100699 Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216 Log Block New Detection