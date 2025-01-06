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WAF
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  1. WAF Release - 2025-01-06

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Specials 100678Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100679

    Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100680Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100681Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100682Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100683CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100684

    Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100685CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100686Seeyon - Remote Code ExecutionLogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100687

    WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100688ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100689

    Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100690Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100691Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100692CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100693Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100694Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100695MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100696Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100697

    Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733

    		LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100698Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713LogBlockNew Detection
    Cloudflare Specials 100699Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216LogBlockNew Detection