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Distributor, MSSP, and Agency partners can manage Organization members directly

Cloudflare FundamentalsOrganizations

Distributor, MSSP, and Agency partners on Cloudflare Organizations can now add and manage Organization Members directly from the Cloudflare dashboard, without help from Cloudflare.

Previously, adding a member to a Distributor, MSSP, or Agency Organization was a manual, Cloudflare-assisted process that required a request to Cloudflare and enrollment in a closed beta, and the dashboard Add member flow was blocked for these Organizations.

Now, Organization admins can add members themselves from Organization > Members > Add member, with no beta enrollment required.

New members receive access to the Organization's accounts through the same implicit-access model already used for enterprise Organizations. The Accounts list and the account switcher classify Distributor, MSSP, and Agency Organizations consistently with enterprise Organizations, so their accounts are labeled and grouped correctly in the dashboard.

Agency partners also gain access to the Organizations dashboard, while retaining access to their existing Tenant management dashboard.

Distributor, MSSP, and Agency Organizations are currently in beta.

For more information, refer to Manage Organization members.

Organizations is now in public beta for enterprises

Cloudflare FundamentalsCloudflare OneGatewayOrganizations

We're announcing the public beta of Organizations for enterprise customers, a new top-level Cloudflare container that lets Cloudflare customers manage multiple accounts, members, analytics, and shared policies from one centralized location.

What's New

Organizations [BETA]: Organizations are a new top-level container for centrally managing multiple accounts. Each Organization supports up to 500 accounts and 5000 zones, giving larger teams a single place to administer resources at scale.

Self-serve onboarding: Enterprise customers can create an Organization in the dashboard and assign accounts where they are already Super Administrators.

Centralized Account Management: At launch, every Organization member has the Organization Super Admin role. Organization Super Admins can invite other users and manage any child account under the Organization implicitly. Shared policies: Share WAF or Gateway policies across multiple accounts within your Organization to simplify centralized policy management. Implicit access: Members of an Organization automatically receive Super Administrator permissions across child accounts, removing the need for explicit membership on each account. Additional Org-level roles will be available over the course of the year.

Unified analytics: View, filter, and download aggregate HTTP analytics across all Organization child accounts from a single dashboard for centralized visibility into traffic patterns and security events.

Terraform provider support: Manage Organizations with infrastructure as code from day one. Provision organizations, assign accounts, and configure settings programmatically with the Cloudflare Terraform provider.

Shared policies: Share WAF or Gateway policies across multiple accounts within your Organization to simplify centralized policy management.

For more info: