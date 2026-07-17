Distributor, MSSP, and Agency partners can manage Organization members directly

Distributor, MSSP, and Agency partners on Cloudflare Organizations can now add and manage Organization Members directly from the Cloudflare dashboard, without help from Cloudflare.

Previously, adding a member to a Distributor, MSSP, or Agency Organization was a manual, Cloudflare-assisted process that required a request to Cloudflare and enrollment in a closed beta, and the dashboard Add member flow was blocked for these Organizations.

Now, Organization admins can add members themselves from Organization > Members > Add member, with no beta enrollment required.

New members receive access to the Organization's accounts through the same implicit-access model already used for enterprise Organizations. The Accounts list and the account switcher classify Distributor, MSSP, and Agency Organizations consistently with enterprise Organizations, so their accounts are labeled and grouped correctly in the dashboard.

Agency partners also gain access to the Organizations dashboard, while retaining access to their existing Tenant management dashboard.

Distributor, MSSP, and Agency Organizations are currently in beta.

For more information, refer to Manage Organization members.