Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Cloudflare Images
  1. HEIC support in Cloudflare Images

    Cloudflare Images

    You can use Images to ingest HEIC images and serve them in supported output formats like AVIF, WebP, JPEG, and PNG.

    When inputting a HEIC image, dimension and sizing limits may still apply. Refer to our documentation to see limits for uploading to Images or transforming a remote image.

  1. Bind the Images API to your Worker

    Cloudflare Images

    You can now interact with the Images API directly in your Worker.

    This allows more fine-grained control over transformation request flows and cache behavior. For example, you can resize, manipulate, and overlay images without requiring them to be accessible through a URL.

    The Images binding can be configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for your Worker or in the Wrangler configuration file in your project's directory:

    {
      "images": {
        "binding": "IMAGES", // i.e. available in your Worker on env.IMAGES
      },
    }

    Within your Worker code, you can interact with this binding by using env.IMAGES.

    Here's how you can rotate, resize, and blur an image, then output the image as AVIF:

    TypeScript
    const info = await env.IMAGES.info(stream);
    // stream contains a valid image, and width/height is available on the info object
    

    const response = (
      await env.IMAGES.input(stream)
        .transform({ rotate: 90 })
        .transform({ width: 128 })
        .transform({ blur: 20 })
        .output({ format: "image/avif" })
    ).response();
    

    return response;

    For more information, refer to Images Bindings.

