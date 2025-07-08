Changelog
You can use Images to ingest HEIC images and serve them in supported output formats like AVIF, WebP, JPEG, and PNG.
When inputting a HEIC image, dimension and sizing limits may still apply. Refer to our documentation to see limits for uploading to Images or transforming a remote image.
You can now interact with the Images API directly in your Worker.
This allows more fine-grained control over transformation request flows and cache behavior. For example, you can resize, manipulate, and overlay images without requiring them to be accessible through a URL.
The Images binding can be configured in the Cloudflare dashboard for your Worker or in the Wrangler configuration file in your project's directory:
Within your Worker code, you can interact with this binding by using
env.IMAGES.
Here's how you can rotate, resize, and blur an image, then output the image as AVIF:
For more information, refer to Images Bindings.