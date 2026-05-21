The Billing Profile now has a modern UI and a single space that unifies billing information, payment method management and an enhanced subscriptions view under a single Subscriptions tab.

What changed

The Subscriptions tab brings billing information, payment method management, and your subscriptions together in one place. The payment management and Pay overdue balances flows now use the latest checkout as product purchase flows, so you can pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Link, and Instant Bank Payments via Link alongside cards and PayPal.

New cards complete 3D Secure authentication when the issuer requires it — for example, the EU under PSD2 and India under RBI.

For details, refer to the Billing Home documentation.