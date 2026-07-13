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Plain text output for Markdown Conversion

Workers AI

The Markdown Conversion service now supports a new output conversion option that controls the format of the converted content.

Set output.format to text to receive plain text with Markdown syntax removed. The default value is markdown, so existing conversions are unchanged.

Use the env.AI binding:

JavaScript
await env.AI.toMarkdown(
  { name: "page.html", blob: new Blob([html]) },
  {
    conversionOptions: {
      output: { format: "text" },
    },
  },
);

Or call the REST API:

Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/tomarkdown \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}' \
  -F 'files=@index.html' \
  -F 'conversionOptions={"output": {"format": "text"}}'

When you request text output, the format field of each result is set to text. For more details, refer to Conversion Options.