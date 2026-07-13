Plain text output for Markdown Conversion

The Markdown Conversion service now supports a new output conversion option that controls the format of the converted content.

Set output.format to text to receive plain text with Markdown syntax removed. The default value is markdown , so existing conversions are unchanged.

Use the env.AI binding:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await env . AI . toMarkdown ( { name : "page.html" , blob : new Blob ([ html ]) }, { conversionOptions : { output : { format : "text" }, }, }, ) ; TypeScript await env . AI . toMarkdown ( { name : "page.html" , blob : new Blob ([ html ]) }, { conversionOptions : { output : { format : "text" }, }, }, ) ;

Or call the REST API:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/tomarkdown \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}' \ -F 'files=@index.html' \ -F 'conversionOptions={"output": {"format": "text"}}'