Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Plain text output for Markdown Conversion
The Markdown Conversion service now supports a new
output conversion option that controls the format of the converted content.
Set
output.format to
text to receive plain text with Markdown syntax removed. The default value is
markdown, so existing conversions are unchanged.
Use the
env.AI binding:
Or call the REST API:
When you request text output, the
format field of each result is set to
text. For more details, refer to Conversion Options.