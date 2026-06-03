Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New Workers bulk secrets API endpoint
You can now create, update, or delete multiple secrets for your Worker in a single request using the bulk secrets endpoint.
- Include a secret with a value to create or update.
- Set a secret to
nullto delete.
- Secrets not included in the request are left unchanged.
The following example creates
API_KEY, updates the already existing
DB_PASSWORD, and deletes
OLD_SECRET:
You can do the same from the command line using
wrangler secret bulk:
To delete a key, set its value to
null in the JSON file. Deletion is not supported with
.env files.
Each request supports up to 100 total operations (creates, updates, and deletes combined).