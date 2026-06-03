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New Workers bulk secrets API endpoint

Workers

You can now create, update, or delete multiple secrets for your Worker in a single request using the bulk secrets endpoint.

  • Include a secret with a value to create or update.
  • Set a secret to null to delete.
  • Secrets not included in the request are left unchanged.

The following example creates API_KEY, updates the already existing DB_PASSWORD, and deletes OLD_SECRET:

{
  "secrets": {
    "API_KEY": { "type": "secret_text", "name": "API_KEY", "text": "my-api-key" },
    "DB_PASSWORD": { "type": "secret_text", "name": "DB_PASSWORD", "text": "my-db-password" },
    "OLD_SECRET": null
  }
}

You can do the same from the command line using wrangler secret bulk:

Terminal window
npx wrangler secret bulk < secrets.json

To delete a key, set its value to null in the JSON file. Deletion is not supported with .env files.

Each request supports up to 100 total operations (creates, updates, and deletes combined).