New Workers bulk secrets API endpoint

You can now create, update, or delete multiple secrets for your Worker in a single request using the bulk secrets endpoint.

Include a secret with a value to create or update.

Set a secret to null to delete.

to delete. Secrets not included in the request are left unchanged.

The following example creates API_KEY , updates the already existing DB_PASSWORD , and deletes OLD_SECRET :

{ " secrets " : { " API_KEY " : { " type " : "secret_text" , " name " : "API_KEY" , " text " : "my-api-key" }, " DB_PASSWORD " : { " type " : "secret_text" , " name " : "DB_PASSWORD" , " text " : "my-db-password" }, " OLD_SECRET " : null } }

You can do the same from the command line using wrangler secret bulk :

Terminal window npx wrangler secret bulk < secrets.json

To delete a key, set its value to null in the JSON file. Deletion is not supported with .env files.

Each request supports up to 100 total operations (creates, updates, and deletes combined).