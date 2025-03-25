Source Maps are Generally Available

Source maps are now Generally Available (GA). You can now be uploaded with a maximum gzipped size of 15 MB. Previously, the maximum size limit was 15 MB uncompressed.

Source maps help map between the original source code and the transformed/minified code that gets deployed to production. By uploading your source map, you allow Cloudflare to map the stack trace from exceptions onto the original source code making it easier to debug.

With no source maps uploaded: notice how all the Javascript has been minified to one file, so the stack trace is missing information on file name, shows incorrect line numbers, and incorrectly references js instead of ts .

With source maps uploaded: all methods reference the correct files and line numbers.

Uploading source maps and stack trace remapping happens out of band from the Worker execution, so source maps do not affect upload speed, bundle size, or cold starts. The remapped stack traces are accessible through Tail Workers, Workers Logs, and Workers Logpush.

To enable source maps, add the following to your Pages Function's or Worker's wrangler configuration: