Access your Worker's environment variables from process.env

You can now access environment variables and secrets on process.env when using the nodejs_compat compatibility flag.

JavaScript const apiClient = ApiClient . new ( { apiKey : process . env . API_KEY } ) ; const LOG_LEVEL = process . env . LOG_LEVEL || "info" ;

In Node.js, environment variables are exposed via the global process.env object. Some libraries assume that this object will be populated, and many developers may be used to accessing variables in this way.

Previously, the process.env object was always empty unless written to in Worker code. This could cause unexpected errors or friction when developing Workers using code previously written for Node.js.

Now, environment variables, secrets, and version metadata can all be accessed on process.env .

To opt-in to the new process.env behaviour now, add the nodejs_compat_populate_process_env compatibility flag to your wrangler.json configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { // Rest of your configuration // Add "nodejs_compat_populate_process_env" to your compatibility_flags array " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" , "nodejs_compat_populate_process_env" ], // Rest of your configuration compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" , "nodejs_compat_populate_process_env" ]