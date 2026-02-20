@cloudflare/codemode v0.1.0: a new runtime agnostic modular architecture

The @cloudflare/codemode ↗ package has been rewritten into a modular, runtime-agnostic SDK.

Code Mode ↗ enables LLMs to write and execute TypeScript that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. This can (and does) yield significant token savings, reduces context window pressure and improves overall model performance on a task.

The new Executor interface is runtime agnostic and comes with a prebuilt DynamicWorkerExecutor to run generated code in a Dynamic Worker Loader.

Breaking changes

Removed experimental_codemode() and CodeModeProxy — the package no longer owns an LLM call or model choice

and — the package no longer owns an LLM call or model choice New import path: createCodeTool() is now exported from @cloudflare/codemode/ai

New features

createCodeTool() — Returns a standard AI SDK Tool to use in your AI agents.

— Returns a standard AI SDK to use in your AI agents. Executor interface — Minimal execute(code, fns) contract. Implement for any code sandboxing primitive or runtime.

DynamicWorkerExecutor

Runs code in a Dynamic Worker. It comes with the following features:

Network isolation — fetch() and connect() blocked by default ( globalOutbound: null ) when using DynamicWorkerExecutor

— and blocked by default ( ) when using Console capture — console.log/warn/error captured and returned in ExecuteResult.logs

— captured and returned in Execution timeout — Configurable via timeout option (default 30s)

Usage

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { streamText } from "ai" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : myTools , executor } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , tools : { codemode }, messages , } ) ; TypeScript import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { streamText } from "ai" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const codemode = createCodeTool ( { tools : myTools , executor } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , tools : { codemode }, messages , } ) ;

Wrangler configuration

See the Code Mode documentation for full API reference and examples.

Upgrade