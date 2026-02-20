Changelog
@cloudflare/codemode v0.1.0: a new runtime agnostic modular architecture
The
@cloudflare/codemode ↗ package has been rewritten into a modular, runtime-agnostic SDK.
Code Mode ↗ enables LLMs to write and execute TypeScript that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. This can (and does) yield significant token savings, reduces context window pressure and improves overall model performance on a task.
The new
Executor interface is runtime agnostic and comes with a prebuilt
DynamicWorkerExecutor to run generated code in a Dynamic Worker Loader.
- Removed
experimental_codemode()and
CodeModeProxy— the package no longer owns an LLM call or model choice
- New import path:
createCodeTool()is now exported from
@cloudflare/codemode/ai
createCodeTool()— Returns a standard AI SDK
Toolto use in your AI agents.
Executorinterface — Minimal
execute(code, fns)contract. Implement for any code sandboxing primitive or runtime.
Runs code in a Dynamic Worker. It comes with the following features:
- Network isolation —
fetch()and
connect()blocked by default (
globalOutbound: null) when using
DynamicWorkerExecutor
- Console capture —
console.log/warn/errorcaptured and returned in
ExecuteResult.logs
- Execution timeout — Configurable via
timeoutoption (default 30s)
See the Code Mode documentation for full API reference and examples.