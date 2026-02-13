Origin CA certificate support for Workers VPC

Workers VPC now supports Cloudflare Origin CA certificates when connecting to your private services over HTTPS. Previously, Workers VPC only trusted certificates issued by publicly trusted certificate authorities (for example, Let's Encrypt, DigiCert).

With this change, you can use free Cloudflare Origin CA certificates on your origin servers within private networks and connect to them from Workers VPC using the https scheme. This is useful for encrypting traffic between the tunnel and your service without needing to provision certificates from a public CA.

For more information, refer to Supported TLS certificates.