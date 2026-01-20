 Skip to content
Import SQL files as additional modules by default

Workers

The .sql file extension is now automatically configured to be importable in your Worker code when using Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This is particular useful for importing migrations in Durable Objects and means you no longer need to configure custom rules when using Drizzle.

SQL files are imported as JavaScript strings:

TypeScript
// `example` will be a JavaScript string
import example from "./example.sql";