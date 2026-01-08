Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Cloudflare admin activity logs capture creation of DNS over HTTP (DoH) users
Cloudflare admin activity logs now capture each time a DNS over HTTP (DoH) user is created.
These logs can be viewed from the Cloudflare One dashboard ↗, pulled via the Cloudflare API, and exported through Logpush.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-