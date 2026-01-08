 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Cloudflare admin activity logs capture creation of DNS over HTTP (DoH) users

Access

Cloudflare admin activity logs now capture each time a DNS over HTTP (DoH) user is created.

These logs can be viewed from the Cloudflare One dashboard, pulled via the Cloudflare API, and exported through Logpush.