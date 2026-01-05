Custom container instance types now available for all users

Custom instance types are now enabled for all Cloudflare Containers users. You can now specify specific vCPU, memory, and disk amounts, rather than being limited to pre-defined instance types. Previously, only select Enterprise customers were able to customize their instance type.

To use a custom instance type, specify the instance_type property as an object with vcpu , memory_mib , and disk_mb fields in your Wrangler configuration:

[[ containers ]] image = "./Dockerfile" instance_type = { vcpu = 2 , memory_mib = 6144 , disk_mb = 12000 }

Individual limits for custom instance types are based on the standard-4 instance type (4 vCPU, 12 GiB memory, 20 GB disk). You must allocate at least 1 vCPU for custom instance types. For workloads requiring less than 1 vCPU, use the predefined instance types like lite or basic .

See the limits documentation for the full list of constraints on custom instance types. See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container,