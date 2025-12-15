 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

New Best Practices guide for Durable Objects

Durable Objects Workers

A new Rules of Durable Objects guide is now available, providing opinionated best practices for building effective Durable Objects applications. This guide covers design patterns, storage strategies, concurrency, and common anti-patterns to avoid.

Key guidance includes:

  • Design around your "atom" of coordination — Create one Durable Object per logical unit (chat room, game session, user) instead of a global singleton that becomes a bottleneck.
  • Use SQLite storage with RPC methods — SQLite-backed Durable Objects with typed RPC methods provide the best developer experience and performance.
  • Understand input and output gates — Learn how Cloudflare's runtime prevents data races by default, how write coalescing works, and when to use blockConcurrencyWhile().
  • Leverage Hibernatable WebSockets — Reduce costs for real-time applications by allowing Durable Objects to sleep while maintaining WebSocket connections.

The testing documentation has also been updated with modern patterns using @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, including examples for testing SQLite storage, alarms, and direct instance access:

test/counter.test.js
import { env, runDurableObjectAlarm } from "cloudflare:test";
import { it, expect } from "vitest";


it("can test Durable Objects with isolated storage", async () => {
  const stub = env.COUNTER.getByName("test");


  // Call RPC methods directly on the stub
  await stub.increment();
  expect(await stub.getCount()).toBe(1);


  // Trigger alarms immediately without waiting
  await runDurableObjectAlarm(stub);
});