New Best Practices guide for Durable Objects
A new Rules of Durable Objects guide is now available, providing opinionated best practices for building effective Durable Objects applications. This guide covers design patterns, storage strategies, concurrency, and common anti-patterns to avoid.
Key guidance includes:
- Design around your "atom" of coordination — Create one Durable Object per logical unit (chat room, game session, user) instead of a global singleton that becomes a bottleneck.
- Use SQLite storage with RPC methods — SQLite-backed Durable Objects with typed RPC methods provide the best developer experience and performance.
- Understand input and output gates — Learn how Cloudflare's runtime prevents data races by default, how write coalescing works, and when to use
blockConcurrencyWhile().
- Leverage Hibernatable WebSockets — Reduce costs for real-time applications by allowing Durable Objects to sleep while maintaining WebSocket connections.
The testing documentation has also been updated with modern patterns using
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, including examples for testing SQLite storage, alarms, and direct instance access:
