R2 SQL now supports aggregations and schema discovery

❯ npx wrangler r2 sql query "{ACCOUNT_ID}_{BUCKET_NAME}" "DESCRIBE default.sales_data;"
─────────────────────────────────────────────
┌──────────────────┬────────────────┬──────────┬─────────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ column_name │ type │ required │ initial_default │ write_default │ doc │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ sale_id │ BIGINT │ false │ │ │ Unique identifier for each sales transaction │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ sale_timestamp │ TIMESTAMPTZ │ false │ │ │ Exact date and time when the sale occurred (used for partitioning) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ department │ TEXT │ false │ │ │ Product department (8 categories: Electronics, Beauty, Home, Toys, Sports, Food, Clothing, Books) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ category │ TEXT │ false │ │ │ Product category grouping (4 categories: Premium, Standard, Budget, Clearance) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ region │ TEXT │ false │ │ │ Geographic sales region (5 regions: North, South, East, West, Central) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ product_id │ INT │ false │ │ │ Unique identifier for the product sold │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ quantity │ INT │ false │ │ │ Number of units sold in this transaction (range: 1-50) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ unit_price │ DECIMAL(10, 2) │ false │ │ │ Price per unit in dollars (range: $5.00-$500.00) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ total_amount │ DECIMAL(10, 2) │ false │ │ │ Total sale amount before tax (quantity × unit_price with discounts applied) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ discount_percent │ INT │ false │ │ │ Discount percentage applied to this sale (0-50%) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ tax_amount │ DECIMAL(10, 2) │ false │ │ │ Tax amount collected on this sale │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ profit_margin │ DECIMAL(10, 2) │ false │ │ │ Profit margin on this sale as a decimal percentage │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ customer_id │ INT │ false │ │ │ Unique identifier for the customer who made the purchase │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ is_online_sale │ BOOLEAN │ false │ │ │ Boolean flag indicating if sale was made online (true) or in-store (false) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ sale_date │ DATE │ false │ │ │ Calendar date of the sale (extracted from sale_timestamp) │
└──────────────────┴────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Read 0 B across 0 files from R2