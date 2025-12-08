Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Configure Workers programmatically using the Vite plugin
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports programmatic configuration of Workers without a Wrangler configuration file. You can use the
config option to define Worker settings directly in your Vite configuration, or to modify existing configuration loaded from a Wrangler config file. This is particularly useful when integrating with other build tools or frameworks, as it allows them to control Worker configuration without needing users to manage a separate config file.
The Vite plugin's new
config option accepts either a partial configuration object or a function that receives the current configuration and returns overrides. This option is applied after any config file is loaded, allowing the plugin to override specific values or define Worker configuration entirely in code.
Setting
config to an object to provide configuration values that merge with defaults and config file settings:
Use a function to modify the existing configuration:
Return an object with values to merge:
Auxiliary Workers also support the
config option, enabling multi-Worker architectures without config files.
Define auxiliary Workers without config files using
config inside the
auxiliaryWorkers array:
For more details and examples, see Programmatic configuration.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-