We've published build image policies for Workers Builds and Cloudflare Pages, which establish:

Minor version updates : We typically update preinstalled software to the latest available minor version without notice. For tools that don't follow semantic versioning (e.g., Bun or Hugo), we provide 3 months’ notice.

Before preinstalled software reaches end-of-life, we update to the next stable LTS version with 3 months' notice.

Build image version deprecation (Pages only): We provide 6 months' notice before deprecation. Projects on v1 or v2 will be automatically moved to v3 on their specified deprecation dates.

To prepare for updates, monitor the Cloudflare Changelog ↗, dashboard notifications, and email. You can also override default versions to maintain specific versions.