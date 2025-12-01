Changelog
Build image policies for Workers Builds and Cloudflare Pages
We've published build image policies for Workers Builds and Cloudflare Pages, which establish:
- Minor version updates: We typically update preinstalled software to the latest available minor version without notice. For tools that don't follow semantic versioning (e.g., Bun or Hugo), we provide 3 months’ notice.
- Major version updates: Before preinstalled software reaches end-of-life, we update to the next stable LTS version with 3 months’ notice.
- Build image version deprecation (Pages only): We provide 6 months’ notice before deprecation. Projects on v1 or v2 will be automatically moved to v3 on their specified deprecation dates.
To prepare for updates, monitor the Cloudflare Changelog ↗, dashboard notifications, and email. You can also override default versions to maintain specific versions.
