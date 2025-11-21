New CPU Pricing for Containers and Sandboxes

Containers and Sandboxes pricing for CPU time is now based on active usage only, instead of provisioned resources.

This means that you now pay less for Containers and Sandboxes.

An Example Before and After

Imagine running the standard-2 instance type for one hour, which can use up to 1 vCPU, but on average you use only 20% of your CPU capacity.

CPU-time is priced at $0.00002 per vCPU-second.

Previously, you would be charged for the CPU allocated to the instance multiplied by the time it was active, in this case 1 hour.

CPU cost would have been: $0.072 — 1 vCPU * 3600 seconds * $0.00002

Now, since you are only using 20% of your CPU capacity, your CPU cost is cut to 20% of the previous amount.

CPU cost is now: $0.0144 — 1 vCPU * 3600 seconds * $0.00002 * 20% utilization

This can significantly reduce costs for Containers and Sandboxes.

Note Memory cost and disk pricing remain unchanged, and is still calculated based on provisioned resources.

See the documentation to learn more about Containers, Sandboxes, and associated pricing.