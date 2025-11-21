 Skip to content
Environment variable limits increase for Workers Builds

Workers

Workers Builds now supports up to 64 environment variables, and each environment variable can be up to 5 KB in size. The previous limit was 5 KB total across all environment variables.

This change enables better support for complex build configurations, larger application settings, and more flexible CI/CD workflows.

For more details, refer to the build limits documentation.