 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Build TanStack Start apps with the Cloudflare Vite plugin

Workers

The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports TanStack Start apps. Get started with new or existing projects.

New projects

Create a new TanStack Start project that uses the Cloudflare Vite plugin via the create-cloudflare CLI:

Terminal window
npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-tanstack-start-app --framework=tanstack-start

Existing projects

Migrate an existing TanStack Start project to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin:

  1. Install @cloudflare/vite-plugin and wrangler
Terminal window
npm i -D @cloudflare/vite-plugin wrangler
  1. Add the Cloudflare plugin to your Vite config
vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from "vite";
import { tanstackStart } from "@tanstack/react-start/plugin/vite";
import viteReact from "@vitejs/plugin-react";
import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin";


export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    cloudflare({ viteEnvironment: { name: "ssr" } }),
    tanstackStart(),
    viteReact(),
  ],
});
  1. Add your Worker config file
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "name": "my-tanstack-start-app",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-10-11",
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "main": "@tanstack/react-start/server-entry"
}
  1. Modify the scripts in your package.json
package.json
{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "vite dev",
    "build": "vite build && tsc --noEmit",
    "start": "node .output/server/index.mjs",
    "preview": "vite preview",
    "deploy": "npm run build && wrangler deploy",
    "cf-typegen": "wrangler types"
  }
}

See the TanStack Start framework guide for more info.