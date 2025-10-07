WARP client for Windows (version 2025.8.779.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution.

Changes and improvements

The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.

Known issues