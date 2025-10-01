Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Larger Container instance types
New instance types provide up to 4 vCPU, 12 GiB of memory, and 20 GB of disk per container instance.
|Instance Type
|vCPU
|Memory
|Disk
|lite
|1/16
|256 MiB
|2 GB
|basic
|1/4
|1 GiB
|4 GB
|standard-1
|1/2
|4 GiB
|8 GB
|standard-2
|1
|6 GiB
|12 GB
|standard-3
|2
|8 GiB
|16 GB
|standard-4
|4
|12 GiB
|20 GB
The
dev and
standard instance types are preserved for backward compatibility and are aliases for
lite and
standard-1, respectively. The
standard-1 instance type now provides up to 8 GB of disk instead of only 4 GB.
See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-