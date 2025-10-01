 Skip to content
Larger Container instance types

Containers

New instance types provide up to 4 vCPU, 12 GiB of memory, and 20 GB of disk per container instance.

Instance TypevCPUMemoryDisk
lite1/16256 MiB2 GB
basic1/41 GiB4 GB
standard-11/24 GiB8 GB
standard-216 GiB12 GB
standard-328 GiB16 GB
standard-4412 GiB20 GB

The dev and standard instance types are preserved for backward compatibility and are aliases for lite and standard-1, respectively. The standard-1 instance type now provides up to 8 GB of disk instead of only 4 GB.

See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.