Fine-grained Permissioning for Access for Apps, IdPs, & Targets now in Public Beta

Cloudflare Fundamentals

Fine-grained permissions for Access Applications, Identity Providers (IdPs), and Targets is now available in Public Beta. This expands our RBAC model beyond account & zone-scoped roles, enabling administrators to grant permissions scoped to individual resources.

What's New

Updated Permissions Policy UX

For more info: