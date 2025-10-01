Changelog
Fine-grained Permissioning for Access for Apps, IdPs, & Targets now in Public Beta
Fine-grained permissions for Access Applications, Identity Providers (IdPs), and Targets is now available in Public Beta. This expands our RBAC model beyond account & zone-scoped roles, enabling administrators to grant permissions scoped to individual resources.
- Access Applications ↗: Grant admin permissions to specific Access Applications.
- Identity Providers ↗: Grant admin permissions to individual Identity Providers.
- Targets ↗: Grant admin rights to specific Targets
For more info:
