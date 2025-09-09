Changelog
Deploy static sites to Workers without a configuration file
Deploying static site to Workers is now easier. When you run
wrangler deploy [directory] or
wrangler deploy --assets [directory] without an existing configuration file, Wrangler CLI now guides you through the deployment process with interactive prompts.
Before: Required remembering multiple flags and parameters
After: Simple directory deployment with guided setup
Interactive prompts for missing configuration:
- Wrangler detects when you're trying to deploy a directory of static assets
- Prompts you to confirm the deployment type
- Asks for a project name (with smart defaults)
- Automatically sets the compatibility date to today
Automatic configuration generation:
- Creates a
wrangler.jsoncfile with your deployment settings
- Stores your choices for future deployments
- Eliminates the need to remember complex command-line flags
- You must use Wrangler version 4.24.4 or later in order to use this feature
