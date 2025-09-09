 Skip to content
Deploy static sites to Workers without a configuration file

Workers

Deploying static site to Workers is now easier. When you run wrangler deploy [directory] or wrangler deploy --assets [directory] without an existing configuration file, Wrangler CLI now guides you through the deployment process with interactive prompts.

Before and after

Before: Required remembering multiple flags and parameters

Terminal window
wrangler deploy --assets ./dist --compatibility-date 2025-09-09 --name my-project

After: Simple directory deployment with guided setup

Terminal window
wrangler deploy dist
# Interactive prompts handle the rest as shown in the example flow above

What's new

Interactive prompts for missing configuration:

  • Wrangler detects when you're trying to deploy a directory of static assets
  • Prompts you to confirm the deployment type
  • Asks for a project name (with smart defaults)
  • Automatically sets the compatibility date to today

Automatic configuration generation:

  • Creates a wrangler.jsonc file with your deployment settings
  • Stores your choices for future deployments
  • Eliminates the need to remember complex command-line flags

Example workflow

Terminal window
# Deploy your built static site
wrangler deploy dist


# Wrangler will prompt:
 It looks like you are trying to deploy a directory of static assets only. Is this correct?  yes
 What do you want to name your project?  my-astro-site


# Automatically generates a wrangler.jsonc file and adds it to your project:
{
  "name": "my-astro-site",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-09-09",
  "assets": {
    "directory": "dist"
  }
}


# Next time you run wrangler deploy, this will use the configuration in your newly generated wrangler.jsonc file
wrangler deploy

Requirements

  • You must use Wrangler version 4.24.4 or later in order to use this feature