Increased static asset limits for Workers

You can now upload up to 100,000 static assets per Worker version

Paid and Workers for Platforms users can now upload up to 100,000 static assets per Worker version, a 5x increase from the previous limit of 20,000.

per Worker version, a 5x increase from the previous limit of 20,000. Customers on the free plan still have the same limit as before — 20,000 static assets per version of your Worker

The individual file size limit of 25 MiB remains unchanged for all customers.

This increase allows you to build larger applications with more static assets without hitting limits.

Wrangler

To take advantage of the increased limits, you must use Wrangler version 4.34.0 or higher. Earlier versions of Wrangler will continue to enforce the previous 20,000 file limit.

Learn more

For more information about Workers static assets, see the Static Assets documentation and Platform Limits.