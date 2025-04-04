Workers Fetch API can override Cache Rules

You can now programmatically override Cache Rules using the cf object in the fetch() command. This feature gives you fine-grained control over caching behavior on a per-request basis, allowing Workers to customize cache settings dynamically based on request properties, user context, or business logic.

How it works

Using the cf object in fetch() , you can override specific Cache Rules settings by:

Setting custom cache options: Pass cache properties in the cf object as the second argument to fetch() to override default Cache Rules. Dynamic cache control: Apply different caching strategies based on request headers, cookies, or other runtime conditions. Per-request customization: Bypass or modify Cache Rules for individual requests while maintaining default behavior for others. Programmatic cache management: Implement complex caching logic that adapts to your application's needs.

What can be configured

Workers can override the following Cache Rules settings through the cf object:

cacheEverything : Treat all content as static and cache all file types beyond the default cached content.

: Treat all content as static and cache all file types beyond the default cached content. cacheTtl : Set custom time-to-live values in seconds for cached content at the edge, regardless of origin headers.

: Set custom time-to-live values in seconds for cached content at the edge, regardless of origin headers. cacheTtlByStatus : Set different TTLs based on the response status code (for example, { "200-299": 86400, 404: 1, "500-599": 0 } ).

: Set different TTLs based on the response status code (for example, ). cacheKey : Customize cache keys to control which requests are treated as the same for caching purposes (Enterprise only).

: Customize cache keys to control which requests are treated as the same for caching purposes (Enterprise only). cacheTags : Append additional cache tags for targeted cache purging operations.

Benefits

Enhanced flexibility : Customize cache behavior without modifying zone-level Cache Rules.

: Customize cache behavior without modifying zone-level Cache Rules. Dynamic optimization : Adjust caching strategies in real-time based on request context.

: Adjust caching strategies in real-time based on request context. Simplified configuration : Reduce the number of Cache Rules needed by handling edge cases programmatically.

: Reduce the number of Cache Rules needed by handling edge cases programmatically. Improved performance: Fine-tune cache behavior for specific use cases to maximize hit rates.

Get started

To get started, refer to the Workers Fetch API documentation and the cf object properties documentation.