Workflows is now in open beta
Workflows is now in open beta, and available to any developer a free or paid Workers plan.
Workflows allow you to build multi-step applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe as they progress, and programatically trigger instances based on events across your services.
You can get started with Workflows by following our get started guide and/or using
npm create cloudflare to pull down the starter project:
You can open the
src/index.ts file, extend it, and use
wrangler deploy to deploy your first Workflow. From there, you can:
- Learn the Workflows API
- Trigger Workflows via your Workers apps.
- Understand the Rules of Workflows and how to adopt best practices